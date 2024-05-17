Truist Financial Corp Takes $631,000 Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 703,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 301,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after buying an additional 250,494 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after buying an additional 165,544 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,977,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 430,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,046,000 after acquiring an additional 75,192 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,049,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,049,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146 in the last 90 days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $138.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $142.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average of $106.65.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

