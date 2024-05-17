Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $517,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYDB opened at $46.64 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

