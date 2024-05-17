Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,983. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

RARE opened at $42.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.85.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

