United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.40

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.29. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 63,400 shares changing hands.
United Development Funding IV Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.
United Development Funding IV Company Profile
United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Development Funding IV
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.