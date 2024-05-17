United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Sells 17,041 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,605 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,041 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 11.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $231,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 184.6% in the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,553 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $420.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $430.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

