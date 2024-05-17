United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of United Therapeutics worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $272.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.90. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $275.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $346,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $346,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $1,418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,140 shares of company stock valued at $36,051,162 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

