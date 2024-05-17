Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Upwork has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,980 shares in the company, valued at $13,831,978.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock worth $889,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,461,000 after purchasing an additional 702,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 43,081 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 143.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 68,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 58.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 67,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 87.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 60,385 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

