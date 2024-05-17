Urban Outfitters, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2026 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:URBN)

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.1 %

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $228,758,000 after purchasing an additional 159,644 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,657.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 232,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.