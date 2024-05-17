VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.44 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

