Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Dohj LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:VSGX opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

