Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

VECO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 1.4 %

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,325.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,179.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,201 shares of company stock worth $2,321,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 1,311.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

