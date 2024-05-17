VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) PT Raised to $2.00

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $1.70 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

VRME opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. VerifyMe has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VerifyMe will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

