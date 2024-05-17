VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $170.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.36. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,633. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 251.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.