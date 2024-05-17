Versor Investments LP Acquires 4,074 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 22,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 135,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $174.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

