Versor Investments LP Sells 5,700 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQN. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,156,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,936,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,293,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,699,000 after acquiring an additional 978,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,496,000 after acquiring an additional 616,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,602,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,848,000 after buying an additional 516,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.76%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.