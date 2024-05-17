Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $268.01

Shares of Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 268.01 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 196.80 ($2.47). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.57), with a volume of 194,940 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £229.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 232.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.01.

In other news, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £12,834 ($16,119.07). Insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

