Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Definitive Healthcare worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.0% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $5.50 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $648.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The company had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

