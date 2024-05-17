VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.64% from the company’s previous close.
VirTra Stock Down 9.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72. VirTra has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $17.68.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. VirTra had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.
