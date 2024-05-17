VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72. VirTra has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. VirTra had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in VirTra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VirTra by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

