Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 108.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VYGR. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. The company had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.