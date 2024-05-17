WD Rutherford LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.78 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.13. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,132,396 shares of company stock worth $356,770,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

