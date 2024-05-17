Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,132,396 shares of company stock worth $356,770,280 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.16 and a 200-day moving average of $164.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $113.78 and a one year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

