Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $157.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Wix.com Price Performance

WIX stock opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 245.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.21.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

