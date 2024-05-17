Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 608.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,930,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $943.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $881.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.08. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $294.30 and a one year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.55.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

