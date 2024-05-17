Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 231,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.61. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. Xerox’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -63.69%.

Xerox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.