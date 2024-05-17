XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 312,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 37.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

XPO stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.47.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

