XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.73

Shares of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.73 and traded as low as $1.60. XTI Aerospace shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 220,937 shares changing hands.

Get XTI Aerospace alerts:

XTI Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Institutional Trading of XTI Aerospace

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XTI Aerospace stock. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,097,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. XTI Aerospace accounts for about 0.1% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ursa Fund Management LLC owned 1.52% of XTI Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aircraft Company manufactures vertical takeoff airplanes. The company provides TriFan 600, which lifts off vertically. XTI Aircraft Company was formerly known as AVX Aircraft Technologies, Inc and changed its name to XTI Aircraft Company in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XTI Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTI Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.