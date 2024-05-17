Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZETA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Zeta Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Zeta Global stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $17.24.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,549.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,578 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,560,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

