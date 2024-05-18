1,120 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.2% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

PRFZ stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

