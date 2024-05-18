12,014 Shares in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Brian W. Kocher bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.73.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. SunOpta’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

