1,790 Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 26.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.40. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

ALKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,186,985 shares in the company, valued at $455,970,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,627.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,970,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,726,585 shares of company stock worth $45,495,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

