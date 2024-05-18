25,567 Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Helios Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.61 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

