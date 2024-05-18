29,900 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 38.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

