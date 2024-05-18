Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 140,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $924.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $882.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $298.06 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

