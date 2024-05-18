Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $1,558,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Aflac by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 298,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aflac by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,676,000 after purchasing an additional 348,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.43. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $88.41.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,914. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

