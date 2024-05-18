American Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.5% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $924.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $882.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

