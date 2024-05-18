ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,144,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,922.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,805,000 after purchasing an additional 154,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,988,000 after purchasing an additional 149,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $327.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.46. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

