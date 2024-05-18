ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ArcBest alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $153.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARCB

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.