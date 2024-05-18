ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ASML by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in ASML by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $924.97 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $364.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $939.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $836.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.