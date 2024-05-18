Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2,220.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,784 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.11% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $615,644,000 after acquiring an additional 949,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,366,000 after buying an additional 1,415,723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after buying an additional 5,566,757 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,657,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,292,000 after acquiring an additional 382,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,825,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

AXTA opened at $35.64 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

