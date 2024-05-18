Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after buying an additional 474,992 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 437,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after buying an additional 307,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,781,000 after buying an additional 300,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,725,000 after buying an additional 233,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,033,000 after buying an additional 200,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $230.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.93 and a 200-day moving average of $230.29. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.