BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 173,039 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,039 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.16% of UGI worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in UGI by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UGI by 82.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in UGI by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.85%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

