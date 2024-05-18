BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 8,240 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Reliance were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Reliance alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Reliance Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $298.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.59 and its 200 day moving average is $295.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,346 shares of company stock valued at $33,228,854. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.