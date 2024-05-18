BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of Assurant worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 52.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 839.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.27 and its 200 day moving average is $171.72. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $118.45 and a one year high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

