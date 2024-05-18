BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 139,226 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.23% of Autohome worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Autohome alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 70.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 36.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Price Performance

NYSE:ATHM opened at $29.28 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $34.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.22.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.