BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 2,905 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 3,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,663.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,514.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1,455.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

