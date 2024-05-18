BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 40,999 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.17% of Lincoln National worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Lincoln National by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lincoln National by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.80.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

