BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 52,064 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.05% of AerCap worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AerCap by 2,460.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

NYSE AER opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $93.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

