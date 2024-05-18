BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 97,661 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.36% of Arvinas worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. Barclays raised their target price on Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.