BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.14% of Atkore worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Atkore alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Atkore by 149.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 601,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,670,000 after acquiring an additional 360,837 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,646,000 after buying an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Atkore by 78.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 278,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after buying an additional 122,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 25.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,708,000 after buying an additional 111,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atkore by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,345 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,792.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,964 shares of company stock worth $25,203,586 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $151.78 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.19 and its 200 day moving average is $156.57.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATKR

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.