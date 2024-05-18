BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,656 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $168.35 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.45.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,850 shares of company stock worth $941,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

